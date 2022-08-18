QUAI DAO Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $168,186.17 and approximately $109,537.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.99 or 0.00719477 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
QUAI DAO Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.
Buying and Selling QUAI DAO
