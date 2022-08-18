QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 105,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $796,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,630 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 877,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $134,120,000 after purchasing an additional 96,885 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.82. 49,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,779. The company has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

