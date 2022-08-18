Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$489.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.33 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.87 EPS.
Qualys Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of QLYS stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,223. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.39. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $155.75.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at $22,871,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,742.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $845,767.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $9,865,066. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,502,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,122,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after buying an additional 34,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
