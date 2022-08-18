Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$489.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.33 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.87 EPS.

Qualys Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,223. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.39. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $155.75.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Qualys

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.25.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at $22,871,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,742.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $845,767.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $9,865,066. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,502,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,122,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after buying an additional 34,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.