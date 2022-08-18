Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$17.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.35. 1,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.74. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,442.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 5,064.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

