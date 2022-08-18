Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.97. Quantum-Si shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,224 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 25,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $79,239.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,568,443 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 25,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $79,239.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $78,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 227,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,833.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $526.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum-Si by 118.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after buying an additional 2,134,692 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,084,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 369.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 609,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

