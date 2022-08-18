Radian Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by an average of 279.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

RDN opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

