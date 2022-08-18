Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Radian Group has raised its dividend by an average of 279.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The company had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 86,048 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RDN. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

See Also

