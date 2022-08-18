Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
Radian Group has raised its dividend by an average of 279.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
Radian Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 86,048 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on RDN. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.
Radian Group Company Profile
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
