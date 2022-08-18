Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up to $11.06

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $11.50. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 7,417 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

METC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $509.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 145,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,211,801.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,138,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,124,776.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $3,408,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares in the company, valued at $78,873,198.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 145,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,211,801.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,138,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,124,776.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,080,571 shares of company stock worth $15,679,101. Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 877.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 317,069 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 254,263 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,199,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

