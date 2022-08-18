Raymond James Trims Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Target Price to C$98.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$112.00 to C$98.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$115.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$102.78.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$81.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$73.34 and a 1 year high of C$105.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

