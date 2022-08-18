Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $812,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

