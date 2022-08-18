Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

RTX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.34. 64,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,943. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

