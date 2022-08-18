Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Achieves Market Cap of $6.76 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and $36,718.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00004660 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00474967 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.99 or 0.01927264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001836 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00245703 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

