Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Achieves Market Cap of $6.76 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and $36,718.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00004660 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00474967 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.99 or 0.01927264 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001836 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00245703 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000619 BTC.
RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
