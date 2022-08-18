Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lyft (LYFT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT):
- 8/15/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Tigress Financial from $82.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities to $24.00.
- 8/8/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2022 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00.
- 8/5/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00.
- 8/3/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $32.00 to $17.00.
- 7/19/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – Lyft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $18.00.
Lyft Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of LYFT traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $17.60. 6,545,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,816,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
