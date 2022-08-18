Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lyft (LYFT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT):

8/15/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Tigress Financial from $82.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities to $24.00.

8/8/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00.

8/5/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00.

8/3/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $32.00 to $17.00.

7/19/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Lyft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $18.00.

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $17.60. 6,545,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,816,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

