Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TTEC (TTEC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC) in the last few weeks:
- 8/15/2022 – TTEC had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $62.00.
- 8/11/2022 – TTEC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – TTEC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $100.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – TTEC had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $85.00.
- 7/22/2022 – TTEC had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $72.00.
TTEC Price Performance
TTEC stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.50. 3,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,067. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $113.37.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.
