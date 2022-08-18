Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Shafique Virani Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $378,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $29.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
Featured Articles
