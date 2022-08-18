Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Shafique Virani Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $378,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $29.40.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.