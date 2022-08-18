Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 83,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 104,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$27.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 6,800 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

