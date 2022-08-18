Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Gap Down to $42.93

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.93, but opened at $41.87. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

