Refereum (RFR) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (RFR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Refereum has a total market cap of $37.47 million and $1.95 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refereum has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

