Release Project Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,429.00 (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Release Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Release Project has a total market cap of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002067 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Release Project Profile

Release Project is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Release Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Release Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

