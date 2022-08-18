Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CFO Arthur Ajemyan Sells 1,000 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $194.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

