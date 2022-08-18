Render Token (RNDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $161.58 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $161.58 million and $10.58 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,294.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004347 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00129527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00068031 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

