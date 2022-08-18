Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.77-$4.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RSG opened at $147.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $148.12.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

