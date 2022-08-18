Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRT has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ TCRT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alaunos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,515,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,231,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,690,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.