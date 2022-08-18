Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sims Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sims in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Sims’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMSMY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

SMSMY stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. Sims has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

