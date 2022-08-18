Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Berry Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Berry stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $739.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.06 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Berry’s payout ratio is 600.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,151,743.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $6,136,487.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at $88,151,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $18,154,098 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berry by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 103,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

