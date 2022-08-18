Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Life Storage, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Life Storage’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.09.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of LSI stock opened at $138.00 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average of $125.98.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

