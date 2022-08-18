Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

