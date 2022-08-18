Research Analysts Set Expectations for Novan, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Novan in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novan’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative net margin of 390.11% and a negative return on equity of 236.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novan from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NOVN opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novan by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novan by 79.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

