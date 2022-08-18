Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.54.

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.97 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,821,000 after acquiring an additional 648,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,043,000 after acquiring an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.25%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

