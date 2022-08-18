Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 18th (AFMD, AHT, AO, CLS, FATE, GLEN, GRCL, HAS, HOC, IOVA)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 18th:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) target price on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Argus. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Made.com Group (LON:MADE) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.37) target price on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

