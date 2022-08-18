Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 18th (AFMD, AHT, AO, CLS, FATE, GLEN, GRCL, HAS, HOC, IOVA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 18th:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) target price on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO)

had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Argus. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Made.com Group (LON:MADE) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.37) target price on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

