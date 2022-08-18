Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin (NYSE: APP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2022 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $70.00.

8/11/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $65.00.

8/9/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00.

8/8/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $80.00.

8/3/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $50.00.

7/7/2022 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.88. 139,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,543. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,686,000 after acquiring an additional 641,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 736,174 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

