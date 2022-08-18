Reviewing Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) & Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Talos Energy has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 12.02% 24.73% 6.67% Hess Midstream 5.27% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Talos Energy and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Talos Energy and Hess Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Hess Midstream 0 5 0 0 2.00

Talos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $20.94, indicating a potential upside of 9.79%. Hess Midstream has a consensus price target of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Hess Midstream.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and Hess Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.24 billion 1.26 -$182.95 million $2.30 8.29 Hess Midstream $1.20 billion 1.10 $46.40 million $1.88 15.95

Hess Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talos Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Hess Midstream on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.