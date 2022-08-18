Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RVLV opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $89.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 4,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 974,380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,436,000 after purchasing an additional 811,381 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 771,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

