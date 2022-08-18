Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Up 7.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. 20,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 371,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Specifically, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 1,639,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,435,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,679,003.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBBN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $555.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,312,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after buying an additional 1,828,922 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,212 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 237.0% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,455,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 60.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,444,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 921,186 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,896 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

