Richard J. Riley Sells 45,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $321,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Origin Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ORGN opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $981.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.97. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 43.25 and a current ratio of 43.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Origin Materials by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 70,334 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Materials

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

