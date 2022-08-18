RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $98,450.80 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $397,589.50.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The firm had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 24.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 375.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

