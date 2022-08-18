Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $45.70 and last traded at $46.19. Approximately 339,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,012,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

Specifically, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $2,482,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,237,668.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $2,482,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,237,668.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,280. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Roblox Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $12,031,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after buying an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

