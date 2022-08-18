Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 1,000 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AAON stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,891,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AAON by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after buying an additional 316,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AAON by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,954,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in AAON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,232,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

