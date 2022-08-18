Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Raised to $37.26

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley to $37.26 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
ROOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Root to $32.40 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.77.
Root Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. Root has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $287.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
