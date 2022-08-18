Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Raised to $37.26

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley to $37.26 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Root to $32.40 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.77.

Root Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. Root has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $287.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Root

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Root by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 498,681 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Root by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,411,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter worth $2,002,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

