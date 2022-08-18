Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 199,698 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Ross Stores worth $139,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ross Stores Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $126.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.