Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,973. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $126.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 23.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

