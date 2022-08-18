Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.98.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.7 %

RY opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

