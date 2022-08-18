Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

