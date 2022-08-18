Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.50

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $15.48. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 43,305 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

Rubicon Technology Dividend Announcement

About Rubicon Technology

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $11.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

