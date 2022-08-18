RWWM Inc. Has $103.82 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

RWWM Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,635,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,835 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises 11.6% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RWWM Inc. owned about 0.22% of Kraft Heinz worth $103,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $4,067,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,636 shares of company stock worth $1,788,497 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

