RWWM Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

RWWM Inc. cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 0.2% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Republic Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $147.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $148.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

