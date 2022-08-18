Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Director Sells $37,608.00 in Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:RHP opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.