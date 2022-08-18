Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Director Sells $37,608.00 in Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:RHP opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

