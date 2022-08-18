Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Tops $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $570,608.48 and $413.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,455.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.58 or 0.07945279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00175846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00260268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00705324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00577381 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,006,009 coins and its circulating supply is 39,888,697 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

