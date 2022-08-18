Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of SB opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 58.51%. The business had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

