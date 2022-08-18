SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0006 (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $13,566.77 and $8.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,181,891 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

